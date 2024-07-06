Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Trading Up 2.3%

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 177.50 ($2.25). Approximately 166,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 203,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.50 ($2.19).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 172.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 154.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £116.73 million, a PE ratio of 17,550.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.

