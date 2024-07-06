Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 14400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Belo Sun Mining Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$20.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.25, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.10.
Belo Sun Mining Company Profile
Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Belo Sun Mining
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.