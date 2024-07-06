BetterWealth LLC Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BetterWealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $191.96 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $192.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.38.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,288 shares of company stock worth $25,345,053. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

