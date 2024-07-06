Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.44). 25,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 48,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.44).

Bigblu Broadband Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.87. The company has a market capitalization of £20.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Bigblu Broadband Company Profile

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in Australia and the Nordics. The company offers satellite and fixed wireless broadband services; and a range of services to customers, including hardware supply, installation, pre- and post-sale support, and billings and collections.

