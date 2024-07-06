Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.90 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bilibili

Bilibili Trading Down 0.4 %

BILI opened at $16.05 on Friday. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $791.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bilibili by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.