Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives $81.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

TECH opened at $71.44 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.94.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 80.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 135.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

