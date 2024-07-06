Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $327.56 or 0.00578562 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $6.46 billion and $256.54 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,615.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00039508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00063552 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,729,156 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

