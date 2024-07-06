Bitkub Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $497,220.26 (KUB)

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Bitkub Coin coin can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00002397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitkub Coin has a market capitalization of $120.43 million and approximately $497,220.26 worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitkub Coin has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Bitkub Coin Coin Profile
Bitkub Coin’s launch date was April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 coins. Bitkub Coin’s official website is www.bitkubchain.com. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitkub Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitkubchain.
Buying and Selling Bitkub Coin
