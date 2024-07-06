BitShares (BTS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $111,076.54

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $111,076.54 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Get BitShares alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000619 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000560 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000620 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,309,829 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.