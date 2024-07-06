BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 66,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,745,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $90.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at $38,410,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,168. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

