BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives $63.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.56.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of BlackLine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackLine

BlackLine Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BL opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average of $57.73. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $43.79 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $157.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that BlackLine will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In related news, insider Jimmy C. Duan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,866,176.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jimmy C. Duan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackLine

(Get Free Report

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.