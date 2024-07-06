Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Trading 0.1% Higher

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 36,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 55,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
