Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Trading 0.1% Higher

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 36,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 55,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 149.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 151,969 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 14.6% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 147,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $3,110,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $314,000.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

