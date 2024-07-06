BMG Resources Limited (ASX:BMG) Insider Acquires A$18,000.00 in Stock

BMG Resources Limited (ASX:BMG – Get Free Report) insider John Dawson acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$18,000.00 ($12,000.00).

BMG Resources Limited, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects in the Republic of Cyprus and Australia. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, zinc, cobalt, gold, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Abercromby gold project located in the Wiluna Gold District, Western Australia; the Invincible project located in Central Pilbara Gold District; and the South Boddington project located in south-east of Perth.

