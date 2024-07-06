BNP Paribas Upgrades Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to Outperform

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGFree Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LYG. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.19.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 61,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 42.4% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 53.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

