Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $51.99

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.99 and traded as high as $53.08. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $53.08, with a volume of 386 shares traded.
Separately, Scotiabank raised Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 134.22%. The firm had revenue of $107.71 million for the quarter.
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.
