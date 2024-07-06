boohoo group (LON:BOO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.45

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 35.45 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 34.24 ($0.43). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 34.26 ($0.43), with a volume of 1,520,770 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BOO shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 26 ($0.33) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.57) to GBX 37 ($0.47) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 27.17 ($0.34).

The company has a market cap of £440.69 million, a PE ratio of -315.45 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.

