Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.50

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.45 ($0.03). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 2.58 ($0.03), with a volume of 635,975 shares changing hands.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 27.66 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.50. The company has a market cap of £18.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.38.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

