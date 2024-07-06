British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Acquires 6 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,451 ($31.00) per share, for a total transaction of £147.06 ($186.01).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Tadeu Marroco bought 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,437 ($30.82) per share, for a total transaction of £146.22 ($184.95).

On Thursday, May 9th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 433 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,076 ($26.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,989.08 ($11,369.95).

On Wednesday, May 1st, Tadeu Marroco acquired 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,347 ($29.69) per share, with a total value of £140.82 ($178.12).

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,460 ($31.12) on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,233 ($28.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,742 ($34.68). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,422.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,372.75. The stock has a market cap of £54.61 billion, a PE ratio of -380.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BATS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,000 ($50.59) to GBX 3,450 ($43.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.74) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

