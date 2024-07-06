Brokerages Set Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Price Target at $136.75

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARE. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $116.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.11 and a 200 day moving average of $121.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 485.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $1,541,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $485,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

