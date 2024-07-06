Brokerages Set AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) PT at C$35.00

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

In other news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.59, for a total value of C$458,850.00. In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.85, for a total transaction of C$597,006.00. Also, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.59, for a total value of C$458,850.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $627,795 and sold 172,750 shares valued at $5,257,062. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSE:ALA opened at C$30.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.30. AltaGas has a one year low of C$23.38 and a one year high of C$31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.13 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.93%. Equities analysts expect that AltaGas will post 2.1388695 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

