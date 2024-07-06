Brokerages Set Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) PT at $51.20

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 11.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Banner by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Banner by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,146,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,743,000 after acquiring an additional 36,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

BANR stock opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.06. Banner has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $55.66.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Banner had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $144.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.92%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

