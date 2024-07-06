Brokerages Set Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) PT at $51.20

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.20.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BANR
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Banner Price Performance
BANR stock opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.06. Banner has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $55.66.
Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Banner had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $144.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Banner Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.92%.
About Banner
Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Banner
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.