Brokerages Set BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target at $251.93

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.93.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BGNE. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

BeiGene Price Performance

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $147.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 0.59. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $126.97 and a 12-month high of $225.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.59.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $751.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.09 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BeiGene will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lai Wang sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total transaction of $170,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $67,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total transaction of $170,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,834 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 166.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 123.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

