Brokerages Set Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) PT at $25.13

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.13.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRX. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 131,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 162,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 45.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Free Report

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.