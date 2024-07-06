Brokerages Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) PT at $166.37

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.37.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEO. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Diageo by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 38.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 931,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,474,000 after acquiring an additional 88,159 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 4,015.5% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO opened at $129.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Diageo has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $179.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.80.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

