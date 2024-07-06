Brokerages Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) PT at $166.37

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.37.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Diageo Stock Up 1.0 %
DEO opened at $129.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Diageo has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $179.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.80.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
