Brokerages Set Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price at $525.66

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $525.66.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.
Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $1,980,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 353.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance
Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $493.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $328.03 and a one year high of $542.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $516.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.03.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
