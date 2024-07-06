Brokerages Set Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Target Price at $32.57

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.57.

Get Energizer alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energizer

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Energizer Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,930,000 after buying an additional 1,126,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $16,559,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth about $5,174,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after buying an additional 153,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $3,629,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Energizer has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 119.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.84%.

About Energizer

(Get Free Report

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.