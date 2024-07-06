Brokerages Set Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) PT at C$188.82

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$188.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

TSE:FNV opened at C$168.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.44 billion, a PE ratio of -48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$166.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$156.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 29.40 and a quick ratio of 23.26. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$139.19 and a 12 month high of C$198.00.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$346.20 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5495327 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.487 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is -57.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jacques Perron bought 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$173.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,184.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 983 shares in the company, valued at C$170,108.15. In related news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total transaction of C$85,966.00. Also, Director Jacques Perron bought 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$173.05 per share, with a total value of C$50,184.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$170,108.15. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,606 shares of company stock worth $5,747,182. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

