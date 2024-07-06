Brokerages Set H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Target Price at $50.00

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. CLSA started coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 209,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 104,068 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,222,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,872,000 after purchasing an additional 201,587 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 344.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 367,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 284,742 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group stock opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. H World Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter. H World Group had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 16.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that H World Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

