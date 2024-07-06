Brokerages Set Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) PT at $18.56

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.56.
HTGC has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 154.8% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE HTGC opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.39.
Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 69.98%. The firm had revenue of $121.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.
Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.
