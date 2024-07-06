Brokerages Set International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Target Price at $182.53

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.53.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $175.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.75. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $131.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,045,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

