Brokerages Set Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Target Price at $17.00

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Inventiva from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Inventiva S.A. ( NASDAQ:IVA Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. 19.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IVA opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Inventiva has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

