Brokerages Set JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) PT at $18.00

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
JELD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $21.75.
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $959.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.62 million. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.
