Brokerages Set MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target at $116.23

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MasTec from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in MasTec by 64.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.5% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $100.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -718.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. MasTec has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

