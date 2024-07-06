Brokerages Set M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Price Target at $161.51

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.58.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on M&T Bank

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,553 shares of company stock worth $14,724,147 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 371.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 45,783 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.8 %

MTB opened at $146.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.22. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $156.65.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.