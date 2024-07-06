Brokerages Set Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Target Price at $25.69

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.69.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SAR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saratoga Investment
Saratoga Investment Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE SAR opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $311.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54.
Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 416.90%.
About Saratoga Investment
Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Saratoga Investment
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- What are earnings reports?
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.