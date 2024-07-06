Brokerages Set Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Target Price at $43.78

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.78.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 761.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 399.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 17,818.8% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.
ST opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -344.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $47.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.87.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -436.32%.
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.
