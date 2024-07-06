Brokerages Set Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Target Price at $43.78

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

In related news, Director Ali John Mirshekari bought 73,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,776.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 761.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 399.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 17,818.8% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

ST opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -344.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $47.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.87.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -436.32%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Articles

