Brokerages Set Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Target Price at $27.42

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.42.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

SIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SIX

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.89.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.91). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $60,812.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,564.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 63,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.