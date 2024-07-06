Brokerages Set Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) PT at $57.60

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 2,480 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,606,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 15,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,664.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 2,480 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,606,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 147,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,674,244 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 35,366.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAH opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $64.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.38.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

