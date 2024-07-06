Brokerages Set The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) PT at $87.91

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.91.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TKR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Timken in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Insider Transactions at Timken

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,398,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Timken by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 204,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Timken by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Timken by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after purchasing an additional 551,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 87,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. Timken has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $95.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Timken will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

