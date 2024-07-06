Brokerages Set TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT at $83.73

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransUnion from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

NYSE TRU opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $82.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of -53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.37%.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $74,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,525.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $74,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,525.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,376. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,910,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 234,123 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,001,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 570.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,029,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 51.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,596 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,316,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,288,000 after purchasing an additional 572,121 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

