Brokerages Set United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target at $70.89

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.89.

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price target for the company.

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 17.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 145.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at $1,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

