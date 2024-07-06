Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average of $77.00. Bruker has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $94.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

