BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) fell 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. 6,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 178,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

BT Group Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions.

