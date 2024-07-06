Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 708 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.3% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,532,985 shares of company stock valued at $305,578,679 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $200.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $200.55. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

