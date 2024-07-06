Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL) Shares Up 0.5%

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.31 and last traded at $16.31. Approximately 324 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -0.29.

About Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF

The Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (FAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund aims to provide a defensive approach to global ex-US equities by actively managing put options with similar exposure and managing the collateral of the fund consisting mostly of cash and government bonds.

