Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,655,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,113 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $71,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $49.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.18.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

