Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Get Camping World alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CWH

Camping World Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $17.73 on Friday. Camping World has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -443.25 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.44.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Analysts forecast that Camping World will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently -1,250.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter valued at $3,889,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter valued at $5,028,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in Camping World by 98.9% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 2,001,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after acquiring an additional 995,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Camping World by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.