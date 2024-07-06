Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives C$35.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on CU. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

TSE CU opened at C$29.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$28.13 and a 12-month high of C$34.45.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3489583 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.453 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.58%.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

