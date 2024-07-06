Cango (NYSE:CANG) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 1,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 54,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Cango Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $186.25 million, a PE ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cango

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cango stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 98,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Cango as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, car buyers, insurance brokers, and companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, transaction facilitation, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services.

