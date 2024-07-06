Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Tim Weller Acquires 1,228 Shares

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider Tim Weller purchased 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £171.92 ($217.46).

Get Capita alerts:

Tim Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Tim Weller acquired 1,217 shares of Capita stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £170.38 ($215.51).

Capita Stock Performance

LON:CPI opened at GBX 15.04 ($0.19) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 628.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £254.18 million, a PE ratio of -150.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.81. Capita plc has a 12-month low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 29.70 ($0.38).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPI shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Capita to GBX 1,800 ($22.77) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capita

Capita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.